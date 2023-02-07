CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2:17 AM, the Camden Police Department was called to the Riverside Courts housing complex due to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Roddrick Crowell, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound.

According to authorities, Crowell informed officers that 30-year-old Nick Freeman shot him. Crowell was then transported to a local hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Authorities then obtained an arrest warrant for Freeman and he was taken into custody without incident. Detectives shared with NBC 10 that Freeman is being held in the Ouachita County Detention Center and he was charged with Second-Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Committing a Terroristic Act.