CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– A Camden man, Alvin Moore, 48, was arrested on multiple charges on April 3, 2023. According to the 13th Judicial Task Force, Moore’s charges include possession of a controlled substance, drugs, and firearms as well as delivery of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and maintain a drug premises.

According to the Camden News, a warrant was issued for Moore’s arrest in February of this year which was carried out in April. When met with deputies, Moore was arrested along with the detainment of his accomplices. Deputies recovered 28.9 grams of methamphetamine, a .45 pistol, digital scales, and a purple Buick LeSaber. The currency of the drugs recovered were estimated to be $1,500.

Moore is being held at a bond of $250,000 at Ouachita County Detention Center.