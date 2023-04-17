CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, Arkansas State Police arrested 22-year-old Jamal Hawkins of Camden, Ark. Hawkins has been charged with Threatening to Commit an Act of Mass Violence on School Property.

According to reports, Hawkins’ arrest was made less than 24 hours after he was positively identified as the responsible party for allegedly making a threat on social media, which was reported to the school administration at Lafayette County Elementary School in Lewisville, Ark.

The arrest was made in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Camden Police Department. On Thursday, April 6, 2023, the Lewisville Police Department contacted Arkansas State Police after school administrators were made aware of a possible threat to the school made on a social media account.