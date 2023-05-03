CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 3, 2023, new details were reported on the shooting that took place on April 22, 2023, in Camden, Ark. According to Camden News, 41-year-old Michael Burks has been charged with Attempted Capital Murder, Possession of Instrument of a Crime, Obstructing GGovernmental Operations, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

According to reports, authorities responded to a call on April 22, 2023, at 4:03 AM, due to a woman bleeding from her neck area on Dunning Street. Once officials arrived at the scene, they located the victim and observed gunshot wounds on the victim’s neck and head.

According to Camden News, a witness advised authorities that a recliner was removed from the scene. Once authorities found the recliner, the object was covered in blood.

Authorities went on to learn that the victim is Burks’s cousin and that Burks owed the victim money. Burks was booked into the Ouachita County Detention Center.