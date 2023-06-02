CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 2, 2023, officers of the Camden Police Department were called to Fort Lookout in reference to a sexual assault. According to reports, officers made contact with the victim who alleged that Kelvin Jerome Todd raped her.

According to Camden News, the victim, two other women, and Todd returned to her apartment after the group went out on April 1, 2023. The victim then advised officers that she went to bed due to her being intoxicated.

The victim went on to advise that she felt herself being moved while she was asleep and alleged that Todd began having sex with her without her consent. According to reports, the victim mentioned that Todd left the room after she fought him. The victim mentioned that she did not see Todd’s face during the alleged sexual assault; however, she recognized his voice.

Police were informed by the victim’s friend that her and Todd were engaged in sexual intercourse and he allegedly attempted to coerce the victim’s friend to have sex with him and the victim. Once the victim’s friend declined the offer, he left the room to see the victim.

The victim’s friend also mentioned that she witnessed Todd allegedly sexually assaulting the victim while the victim was unconscious. According to reports, Todd has been charged with Rape and he faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.