CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 11, 2022, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was informed by Microsoft that a male subject allegedly uploaded what appeared to be child pornography images. According to Camden News, authorities went on to identify the male subject as Eulus Queen, and a judge signed for a search warrant to be executed on Queen’s residence on February 22, 2023.

Upon arrival at Queen’s home, Queen waived his Miranda Rights and allegedly advised authorities that he knew the reason they were at his residence. According to reports, Queen mentioned that officials were at his home due to him allegedly looking at pictures of nude children.

Investigators discovered that Queen allegedly accessed child pornography on his laptop several times over the years. Queen was arrested and charged with possessing a medium depicting sexual conduct with a child and viewing matter depicting sex with a child.

He was booked into the Ouachita County Detention Center.