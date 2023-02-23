CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a local juvenile during an after-school fight.

On Wednesday, February 23, 2023, officers of the Camden Police Department were called to the intersection of Cleveland Street and Chestnut Street due to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, authorities located a deceased male victim and another male victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

NBC 10 has learned that the deceased victim was shot in the torso area and that his body was taken by the Ouachita County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities were informed that the victims were walking to the intersection after being released from school until a truck with four males initiated a physical altercation with the victims. During the fight, several gunshots were heard and the four individuals in the truck fled the scene.