CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the Camden Fire Department recently received a visit from children of the Learning Tree Daycare Center. Officials gave the children an opportunity to explore one of their fire trucks, speak with firefighters, and learn about what the officials do on a daily basis.

We conduct fire safety and education programs and demonstrations, both formally and informally, throughout the year to kids and adults, where we work to prepare you, your family, and your neighbors to stay safe from fire and other related hazards. Camden Fire Department