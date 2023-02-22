CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — City officials of Camden, Ark. are asking residents to message them if they see any light poles experiencing lighting issues. If residents see a problem, officials are attempting to solve the matter immediately.

“We want to make sure all neighborhoods and areas of our city are well-lit. If you see a light pole where the light is out, please let us know so we can work with Entergy to fix it. Simply message us or call City Hall. Give us the location (street and nearest address or landmark, if possible give us the numbers on the silver plate). Thank You for helping us to help you,” Camden City Officials said.