CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the City of Camden, Ark. have announced that Carnes Park has received a beach volleyball court.
Thank You to Freedom Church for installing this for everyone to enjoy.City of Camden, Ark.
Photo courtesy of the City of Camden, Ark.
