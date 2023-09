CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — From October 8, 2023, to November 19, 2023, the Camden AR Disc Golf will have a six-week fall league. The fall league will have a bye week on November 5, 2023.

According to officials, there will be a $40 fee to participate. There will also be a $5 fee for an optional rolling ace pot.

For more information, call 870-837-5500.