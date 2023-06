CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 34-year-old Markus Edward Bunn. Bunn stands at five feet and five inches and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Photo courtesy of Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

Bunn is wanted for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry. Bunn has ties to the Camden and El Dorado areas. If you have any information regarding the suspect, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Chief Deputy Daniel Foster.