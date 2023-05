CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for a full-time deputy position. Applicants must be 21 years of age or older, provide a valid driver’s license, have no felony convictions, and have a high school diploma or GED.

Applications are available at the Sheriff’s Office. Applications will not be accepted through Facebook. If you have any questions, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (870) 798-2323 or send a Facebook message.