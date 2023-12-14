El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Since 2022, Arkansas pharmacies have endured relentless attacks from an alleged organized gang called “RichOffMeds“. Two of the robberies have been in El Dorado and another in Magnolia.

The Feds have been working to shut down the thieves – making 18 arrests in connection to the pharmaceutical burglaries. SAMA Pharmacy and Melvin Discount Pharmacy were victims of the attacks, with the North West Avenue Walgreen’s Pharmacy only suffering a busted window from an attempted robbery.

Seven of the 18 defendants were arraigned in Arkansas on Tuesday. The remaining will be arraigned on Jan. 16. If proven guilty, the maximum sentence for the drug charges is up to 20 years in federal prison.