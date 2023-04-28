WARREN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 26, 2023, officials of the Warren School District advised that a bus driver discovered that an elementary student was allegedly in possession of what appeared to be a firearm in their backpack. According to officials, the driver determined that the item was a BB gun.
The BB gun was seized and the driver completed their bus route.
The District is continuing its investigation into the matter and is taking all appropriate and necessary actions to assure the safety of students and staff, which is at all times the District’s top priority. The District will have no further comment regarding this matter at this time due to the confidentiality requirements under applicable state and federal laws.Superintendent Bryan Cornish, Warren School District