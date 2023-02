CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Camden, Ark. has announced that Boy Scout Troop 6 is offering free membership to 10 new recruits for one year. The recruits must have completed the fifth grade and must be between ages 11 and 18.

To acquire about the free membership, you can locate Scott O’Hara at 121 Jefferson Street in Camden, Ark. on Monday nights at 7 PM.