CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, March 24, 2023, from 2 PM to 4 PM, there will be a Bycicycles, Popsicles, and Police Day in Camden, Ark. The event will have a kid’s bicycle safety course and a truck tour of squad cars.

Photo courtesy of the City of Camden, Ark.

Attendants are encouraged to bring their own bikes and helmets. The event will take place at Thrive Church, which is located at 746 California Avenue SW.