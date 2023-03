EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Artist Gay Bechtelheimer will present “Modern Art: Not in America!” on April 13, 2023, at 6:30 PM, located at the South Arkansas Arts Center.

The event is sponsored by Cherie and Rudy Bright and will begin with a reception hosted by South Ark Arts in April showing their interactive mobile mural to the SAAC’s Merkle Gallery. This event is free to the public.

For more information call the South Arkansas Arts Center at 870-862-5474.