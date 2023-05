CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 20, 2023, at 9 AM, a Baseball Jamboree Tournament will be held at the Ouachita County Recreational Center, which is located at 2708 Mount Holly Road in Camden, Ark.

Photo courtesy of the City of Camden, Ark.

According to city officials, 30 teams from six communities will be in the tournament.