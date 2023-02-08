CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Crossett Parks and Recreation has announced registration information for participants to play baseball and softball at the Scott McCormick Sports Complex of Crossett. Forms are available to pick up at the Crossett City Hall, Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Boys and Girls Club of Ashley County.

Baseball players must be 5 years old by April 30, 2023, and softball players must be 5 years old. New athletes will need to provide a copy of their birth certificate at registration.

Parents can bring forms to the Crossett City Hall during normal business hours or place the forms and a fee in the drop box located at the City Hall.

The deadline for registration is February 22, 2023. For more information, call 870-364-4851.