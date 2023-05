EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 4, 2023, officials of the El Dorado School District announced that the girls’ track & field team of El Dorado High School was crowned as the 2023 5A state champions. According to officials, the team was also crowned state champions in 2022.

NBC 10 would like to congratulate the team and the school on their victory.