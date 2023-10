ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — As of October 23, 2023, Ashley County will be under a burn ban effective immediately. The burn ban will be in place until further notice.

Residents of Ashley County are asked to refrain from any outdoor burning due to the dry conditions, which cause extreme fire hazards. Legal action will be taken for any violators.

