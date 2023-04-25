ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On April 24, 2023, Ashley County announces they have selected Hyper-Reach to help bring life-saving capability to the area. Hyper-Reach is a state-of-the-art mass emergency notification system designed to specifically help public safety. The operation is expected to have the service fully operated by May.

The new emergency alert system will use a combination of phone calls, text messages, emails, and even TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired to quickly notify users of hazardous and urgent situations. The system will send thousands of messages to geographically target households in seconds, and will simultaneously deliver them to an even broader audience via social media.

Also, broadcast messages will be sent to the most current mobile telephones in the affected area by providing access to FEMA’s Wireless Emergency Alert system.