ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — An Ashley County man, James Sherwood Edwards, was sentenced to 115 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after the conclusion of a two-day jury trial in Ashley County Circuit Court on April 18 and 19, 2023. Edwards was given 60 years for Possession of Cocaine with the Purpose to Deliver, 15 years for Possession of Clonazepam with the Purpose to Deliver, and 40 years for Drug Paraphernalia.

Photo courtesy of Ashley County Sheriff’s Office

All counts will be served consecutively.