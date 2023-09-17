ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office, the burn ban issued on August 21, 2023, has been lifted as of September 14, 2023. For future burn ban announcements, be sure to visit our website at myarklamiss.com.
by: Aysha Decuir
