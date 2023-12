El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas Hospice has found a way to bring a little joy to those in hospice care. This is the third year for the Elf Squad in Arkansas and the first year here in El Dorado. The idea is each elf has little items asked for by the patients. The Elf Squad might be for the Christmas season; however, the small items asked for are gifts you can buy and deliver year round.