EAST CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the Arkansas Fire Training Academy announced their contract with Lonestar Tactical Buildings for a new burn building on their main campus. The building will be multi-functional and enhance training for students for years to come.

Photo courtesy of Arkansas Fire Training Academy

The academy gave a special thanks to the State of Arkansas Governor’s Office, the State Legislature, and SAU Tech Chancellor Morrison for their support. Additionally, they thanked Ryan McCormick and David Eckermann from Lonestar Tactical Buildings for their work on the construction of the building so far.

The Arkansas Fire Training Academy will post updates to their social media as they move forward with the project.