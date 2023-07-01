MCNEIL, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Grants totaling $692,435 were recently awarded to 49 Arkansas cities and counties through two grant programs by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Rural Services Division. The McNeil Fire Department received a $15,000 grant.

Up to $75,000 in funds can be awarded under the program to applicants in incorporated towns with fewer than 3,000 residents and unincorporated rural areas with 51 percent or higher incomes.

A total of $542,435 was awarded to 48 cities and counties under the Rural Community Grant Program to fund community projects. A maximum of $15,000 in matching funds will be awarded for applicants from unincorporated rural areas and incorporated towns with fewer than 3,000 residents.