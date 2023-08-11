CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Camden News, on the afternoon of August 9, 2023, an Arkansas Department of Corrections inmate being held at the Ouachita County Detention Center was pronounced dead at the Ouachita County Medical Center. A five-year sentence for possession of firearms by a felon was being served by Richard Wilson, 41, of Hensley. Wilson had been on the Arkansas Department of Corrections’ waiting list at the Ouachita County Detention Center.

On the Arkansas Department of Corrections website, Wilson’s intake date is listed as March 23, 2023. The Arkansas Department of Corrections was notified of the inmate’s death.

It is believed that the inmate’s cause of death was due to medical complications. Wilson’s body has been sent to a crime lab for observation.