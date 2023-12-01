El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas Bar Association (Ark-Bar) held a meeting today at the El Dorado Conference Center… South Arkansas is one of the four stops for the Ark-Bar group.

Lawyers came in on Thursday and enjoyed a night out. This morning they met to share reports on different areas including membership, financial reports, and a public service academy. Membership to Ark-Bar is entirely voluntary and open to all licensed attorneys working in the state of Arkansas. Ark-Bar aims to further the administration of justice in the state.