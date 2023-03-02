MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Safe Haven law in Arkansas allows a parent to anonymously give up an infant without fear of prosecution.

The Division of Children and Family Services states that the purpose of the Safe Haven law is to prevent babies from being hurt or killed by unsafe abandonment.

Organizations in Magnolia are coming together to launch their very own drop box. The Rotary Club in Magnolia Arkansas is partnering with the Magnolia Fire Department to launch its Safe Haven Baby Box.

The two organizations will come together on March 9 to bless the Safe Haven Baby Box that has been installed. The box allows parents in crisis who are unable to care for their child to anonymously, safely, and securely surrender the infant in the box.

The baby box is located outside of a hospital or fire station where newborns are surrendered. These boxes are provided under the state’s Safe Haven Law advocated by Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

“We are thrilled to have been a part of getting this into our community so that a mother in crisis can safely, securely, and anonymously surrender if they are unable to care for their newborn,” said a Spokesperson for the Rotary Club of Magnolia Arkansas.

Once the newborn is dropped in the box it immediately locks to secure the infant for the medical staff on the interior to secure and safely care for the baby.

New legislation in Arkansas may allow a parent who relinquishes the child to be charged. Senate Bill 195 introduced by lawmakers could allow a parent whose identity is released to be criminally charged with child abandonment.

The bill is set to be re-written by lawmakers.