CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 13, 2023, from 4 PM to 6 PM, the annual Tom Streetman Memorial Chili Supper will take place at the First Methodist Church, which is located at 500 Main Street.

Tickets will be $10 and the attendants will receive homemade chili, crackers, cheese, and homemade cinnamon rolls. For more information, call 870-364-6591 or 870-364-8809.