CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 14, 2023, the Annual Ouachita County Veterans and Patriots Awareness and Appreciation Event will take place at the Cullendale First Baptist Church of Camden, Ark. There will be a catered dinner for veterans and spouses and door prizes.

The event will begin at 6 PM. For more information, call 870-818-9453 or 870-837-2216.