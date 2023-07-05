EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On October 21, 2023, the Alzheimer’s Association is inviting South Arkansas residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the El Dorado Conference Center.

Participants will honor people affected by Alzheimer’s on Walk Day with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease.

We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s. We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this disease. Ian Shuttleworth, South Arkansas Walk to End Alzheimer’s Manager

The funds that are made will help support local programs, education classes, support groups, the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline, and funds for research for treatment and a cure. There are 154,000 caregivers and more than 58,000 people living with the disease in Arkansas alone.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/ARwalk.