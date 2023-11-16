LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas drivers getting ready to hit the road for the holidays will find gas prices low, with possible changes as the week plays out.

According to AAA, on Thursday, the average per gallon price for gas in Arkansas is $2.94, meaning it has dropped 5 cents in the last seven days. According to AAA figures, the current price is also down 28 cents compared to a year ago.

AAA cautions, however, that gas prices are expected to fluctuate in the coming week as holiday travel causes increased demand. Lower crude prices, however, should keep these fluctuations minimal.

“As millions of Americans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving, gas prices are dropping, but fluctuations remain possible,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Still, drivers will pay nearly 30 cents less per gallon compared to last Thanksgiving.”

In central Arkansas, the lowest price for gasoline is in Hot Springs at $2.86 per gallon. The highest is in Pine Bluff, currently averaging $3.02 per gallon.

In south Arkansas, Ashley County drivers pay an average of $3.11 per gallon, the lowest in the state. Lawrence County in the northeast is the highest at $2.90 on average per gallon.

Nationally, drivers are averaging $3.34 a gallon, with Californians paying the highest average at $5.04 per gallon. Texas, at $2.82 a gallon is the lowest in that ranking.

June of 2022 was the highest average gas price recorded, with $4.54 per gallon in Arkansas and $5.02 per gallon nationally.

According to AAA projections, 49 million American drivers will hit the road for a trip over 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving travel period from Nov. 22 to 26.