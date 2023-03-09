MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) – The Caring Place is bringing happy memories to Magnolia seniors, but for this group, memory recall means so much more.

“We play games, we laugh, we dance. The Caring Place is just that, The Caring Place,” said a member of The Caring Place, Rusty Johnson. “And that’s the truth, and I got tears in my eyes saying that because it has made a huge difference in my life and in the life of many others.”

The facility has been providing its free services to the elderly for 15 years and encourages them to keep physically and mentally active on a daily basis. Founder of The Caring Place, Barbara Lewis says her mission is to bring hope to those in need.

“It began seeing a need in the community, but not fully understanding how it could help.”

Some have limited verbal skills, and others find unity and therapy through every session.

“What this disease does to the human body it’s just awful. But I feel like if we can help with the quality of life, we have accomplished our goal,” explained Lewis.

A goal Mr. Hughes looks forward to every Tuesday and Thursday. He was diagnosed with mild dementia in 2017 and his wife Nancy says it has progressed ever since.

“He can’t remember very much, but he’s happy. If I tell him it’s Jimmy’s day, that Jimmy is coming in the bus, he is ready to get up and get dressed and he has his hat and coat on waiting for Jimmy to come get him. And he calls this his team.”

The facility provides a variety of meaningful activities to help motivate and stimulate the elderly, and they’re currently working on a project for the garden.

Lewis says the group would do anything to put a smile on their faces, even if they won’t remember it.

“But he does know how he felt today, and that’s what counts.”