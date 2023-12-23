El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Christmas is a time when families gather to enjoy each other’s company. It’s a time to connect and share. But some families have to adjust to their new norm after losing loved ones to gun violence in South Arkansas.

We join a father who lost two sons to violence. He shares with us how he copes during the Holiday season, and stresses why it is important for the community to come together to guide the youth through various activities.

You can learn more about Parents United Against Youth Violence by clicking the link.