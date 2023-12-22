Crossett & Calion, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Christmas is upon us and there are places that you can visit to make the holiday season magical for you and the family in South Arkansas. Crossett is home to one of the largest light displays in the area, and its ran by one man with a dream to light up children’s imaginations.

According to Finney’s official website:

“Sam was born September 3, 1948, in Holmes County, OH. Upon graduating high school, Sam was drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to Vietnam where he spent a year in artillery. While in Vietnam, he became buddies with the brother of Julia Faye Jones. After returning home, Sam visited his buddy in southeast Arkansas where he met Julia for the first time. Sam and Julia were married on May 14, 1971, in Crossett, AR. He soon began working for Georgia Pacific and remained a faithful employee until August of 2014 when he retired after 43 years of service. In 1985, Sam completed the construction of his home in Crossett and the Christmas light decorating began! Over the years the decorations have expanded to cover both sides of the road which loops at the end giving a full half mile of delight to the yearly visitors. People travel from all over the U.S. to see the extraordinary display of lights and music. Most of Sam’s displays are hand crafted and originate from his own imagination. Each year Sam designates a section of the displays to say “thank you” to all the service men, women, and their families for all the sacrifices they make for our country. As a Christian, Sam also promotes the true meaning of Christmas…the birth of Jesus Christ! Sam grew up on a dairy farm in rural Ohio, and the highlight of each year was visiting a local Christmas light display. It made such an impression that he always wanted to create his own magical Christmas light experience. Sam is now living out his dream…creating memories for thousands of families, friends, and Christmas light connoisseurs!”

Meanwhile, the City of Calion held their annual Christmas Parade on Thursday night. From antique cars, and motorcycles, to floats and horses there was a little bit of everything to enjoy in the parade. It started at Mill Street where the old sawmill was, before turning on main street,

and ending at the city’s fire department.