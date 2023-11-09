El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Residents joined together yesterday for Day 39 of the 40 Days of Prayer. Last night’s prayers were focused on families of addicts who struggle to overcome their hardships. The final day begins today.

Addiction comes in many forms and affects families every day. Some believe through the power of prayer, one can overcome their struggles.

We met up with one prayer warrior who has been part of this movement since its beginning. Join us as she explains the origin of 40 Days of Prayer and why it is important for South Arkansas to push the movement.