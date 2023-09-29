CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 22, 2023, officers of the Camden Police Department were dispatched to Lincoln Center due to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male subject being held by a female subject.

According to Camden News, the male subject was suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and left arm, which appeared to be broken. The victim reportedly refused to identify the suspect and only mentioned that it was done by someone he loved.

Camden Police spoke with witnesses and were advised that the victim had been drinking and engaged in an altercation with three juveniles prior to the shooting. According to reports, one of the juveniles allegedly pulled out a gun during the altercation and shot the victim.

On September 25, 2023, an arrest warrant was issued for the three juvenile suspects and they were later arrested for their alleged involvement in the shooting. Two of the juvenile suspects were presented before a judge who found no probable cause. The third juvenile suspect was released from jail on a signature bond of $50,000 to his parent.

The minor was charged with Aggravated Assault and First-Degree Battery.