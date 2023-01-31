CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 10, 2023, from 4 PM to 7 PM, the 2nd annual Chocolate Lover’s Stroll will take place in Camden, Ark. According to officials, there is a limited number of tickets available.

Each registration will receive a special canvas tote bag to commemorate the evening and to help collect the chocolate treats from participating merchants. A map of where to locate your treats and 10 tickets to redeem will also be provided. Registrants will check in at the Nell Jane Dawson park to pick up items.

There will be a $25 fee for each attendant and the tickets can be purchased on EventBrite, under the location of Camden. For more information, call 870-820-4179.