MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Through April 16, 2023, the Arkansas Art Educators 2023 Southeast Arkansas Regional Art Exhibit will be on display. The exhibit can be viewed in the Spencer Gallery in the Fine Arts Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Photo courtesy of University of Arkansas at Monticello

The exhibit showcases artwork from students in kindergarten through twelfth grade from the South Arkansas area. On Sunday, April 16, 2023, there will be a public reception from 2 PM to 3 PM in the Spencer Gallery. The awards ceremony will commence at 2:15 PM. Winners of the first-place prize will advance to the state-wide level competition.