EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2023, the 2023 El Dorado Christmas Parade took place in Downtown El Dorado, Ark. After a night of residents seeing several floats, float winners were announced by officials.
To see the float winners, view the table below.
|Category
|Winners
|Large Floats
|New Olive Branch (First Place)
South Arkansas Regional Hospital (Second Place)
Clean Harbors (Third Place)
|Small Floats
|T & R Pageant Rental (First Place)
CarMart (Second Place)
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (Third Place)
|Cars & Trucks
|Noalmark (First Place)
Kiwanis (Second Place)
Cole’s Jewelers (Third Place)
|Motorcycles & ATVs
|Earnest Hildreth (First Place)
Regina Moore (Second Place)
Michael Hearns (Third Place)
|Dance Troupe
|Southern Bells (First Place)
Purple Sass (Second Place)
|Horse
|Sherri Nalls (First Place)
Gabrial Alphin (Second Place)
|Overall Winner of the Parade
|DELEK
If viewers would like to watch the live stream of the 2023 El Dorado Christmas Parade, click here.