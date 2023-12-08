EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2023, the 2023 El Dorado Christmas Parade took place in Downtown El Dorado, Ark. After a night of residents seeing several floats, float winners were announced by officials.

To see the float winners, view the table below.

Category Winners Large Floats New Olive Branch (First Place)

South Arkansas Regional Hospital (Second Place)

Clean Harbors (Third Place) Small Floats T & R Pageant Rental (First Place)

CarMart (Second Place)

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (Third Place) Cars & Trucks Noalmark (First Place)

Kiwanis (Second Place)

Cole’s Jewelers (Third Place) Motorcycles & ATVs Earnest Hildreth (First Place)

Regina Moore (Second Place)

Michael Hearns (Third Place) Dance Troupe Southern Bells (First Place)

Purple Sass (Second Place) Horse Sherri Nalls (First Place)

Gabrial Alphin (Second Place) Overall Winner of the Parade DELEK

If viewers would like to watch the live stream of the 2023 El Dorado Christmas Parade, click here.