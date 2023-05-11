MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the Magnolia School District have announced that Malvin Cross and Jermaine George of Magnolia High School will represent the school at Arkansas Boys State 2023. According to officials, Cross and George will join more than 500 young men attending the program’s 82nd session at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Ark. from May 28, 2023, to June 2, 2023.

Arkansas Boys State is a legacy program that has produced remarkable local, state, national and international leaders. Lloyd Jackson, Executive Director of Arkansas Boys State

During their week at Arkansas Boys State, Cross and George will be assigned a political party, city, and county. Throughout the week, the duo and their peers will administer a mock government, run for office, draft, and pass legislation, solve municipal challenges, and engage constituents.

Officials confirmed that the experience at Arkansas Boys State will be guided by more than 60 volunteers who serve the program. The staff of volunteers includes college students and career professionals with interests and expertise in education, finance, industry, politics and government, journalism, and more.