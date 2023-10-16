Camden, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — In 1988, two juveniles in Ouachita County made a startling discovery – human remains found near a railroad in Camden. The remains were sent to an FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia where DNA was extracted. Detectives soon discovered that the skull belonged to a homicide victim. As the years went on, it seemed nearly impossible to identify the individual, and the case went cold…

Fast forward to 2023, the case has found renewed interest. With the help of the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, the Camden Police Department now have a face to go with the nameless victim. The investigation is now ongoing with hopes that someone will recognize the person and give some closure.

*Officers ask for any public assistance in identifying the person. The skull is believed to be a male, middle aged at the time of death. The race of the victim is still undetermined.

*Camden PD ask that anyone with possible information about the identify or the circumstances in this case contact the Criminal Investigation Division at the Camden Police Department at 870-836-5755.