Woman arrested for DUI after RV gets stuck in Taco Bell drive-thru

KENNEWICK, Wash. (KCPQ/Tribune Media Wire) — (12/7/19) Police arrested a woman on suspicion of DUI after she got her RV stuck in a Washington state Taco Bell drive-thru.
According to the Kennewick Police Department, the woman drove the wrong way into the fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru shortly after midnight Friday.
The RV couldn’t make the turn and got stuck at the corner of the building.
Officers said they suspected the 56-year-old of driving under the influence. She was booked into Benton County Jail.
