Suspect passes gas so loudly, police say he gave away his hiding spot

CLAY COUNTY, Missouri (7/9/2019) As any police officer will tell you, they have to use all their senses when they are searching for a criminal.

For deputies in Clay County, Missouri last weekend, their ears and maybe their noses helped catch a suspect.

Deputies tell fox4kc.com that they were searching for a criminal who passed gas so loudly, he gave away his hiding spot.

The person was arrested over the weekend on a Clay County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out! Clay County, Missouri Sheriff on Facebook