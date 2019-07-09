Suspect passes gas so loudly, police say he gave away his hiding spot

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

CLAY COUNTY, Missouri (7/9/2019) As any police officer will tell you, they have to use all their senses when they are searching for a criminal.

For deputies in Clay County, Missouri last weekend, their ears and maybe their noses helped catch a suspect.

Deputies tell fox4kc.com that they were searching for a criminal who passed gas so loudly, he gave away his hiding spot.

The person was arrested over the weekend on a Clay County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!

Clay County, Missouri Sheriff on Facebook

If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a 💩 day. 🚓 #ItHappened

Posted by Clay County, Missouri Sheriff on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story