Rooster pecked Australian woman to death, medical journal reports

Australia – (NBC) An elderly Australian woman collecting eggs on her farm was fatally pecked by a rooster who targeted the victim’s varicose veins, researchers said.

The findings, published in the journal Forensic Science, Medicine and Pathology, were meant to show how even the smallest, most unthreatening animals can still inflict deadly wounds, according to University of Adelaide pathology professor Roger Byard and forensic pathologist Judith Fronczek.

“The bird pecked her lower left leg causing significant hemorrhage with collapse and death,” the researchers wrote. “This case demonstrates that even relatively small domestic animals may be able to inflict lethal injuries in individuals if there are specific vascular vulnerabilities present.”

The 76-year-old woman had various health issues such as diabetes, hypertension and varicose veins before the rooster attack, contributing to her death.

Still, it might have taken just two big pecks by the attacking rooster to cause the woman to bleed to death.

“At autopsy the major findings were limited to the lower left leg which was covered with adherent dried blood,” the paper said.

“Two small bleeding lacerations were present, one of which was located immediately over a perforated large varix. Death was therefore due to exsanguination from bleeding varicose veins following an attack by a rooster.”