(KHON/WSPA) – (8/15/19) Fall is right around the corner, and SPAM will be offering a new product, starting in September.

On September 23, SPAM will welcome the newest flavor to the family, Pumpkin Spice.

The beloved canned meat product will be garnished with cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg.

The new flavor will only be available for purchase via Spam.com and Walmart.com.

