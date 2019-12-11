Popeyes selling ugly Christmas chicken sandwich sweater

(CNN) – (12/11/19) Popeyes chicken sandwich was so popular this year – it’s putting the cajun concoction on a Christmas sweater.
The orange and white-striped sweater features red Christmas trees, snowflakes, and of course, chicken sandwiches!
They go on sale starting Wednesday at uglyChristmassweaters.com/popeyes for 44.95.
Popeyes calls this next chapter of the chicken sandwich wars the “ultimate ice breaker.”
